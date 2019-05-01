DeLONG, Barbara Burdick Barbara Burdick DeLong, of Stone Mountain, GA, died suddenly April 29, 2019. She was born May 17, 1933 in Carbondale, IL and spent her first 14 years in Chicago, IL. She moved to Decatur, GA and attended Decatur Girls' High. During the first 3 years after graduation she married, gave birth to a son in Germany and crossed the Atlantic on a troop ship. Over the next 8 years, 3 daughters were born in Atlanta. After raising her children, which included coaching softball, and many years as a Girl Scout leader, she was ready for anything. Her husband might wonder if his begging her to join him in Germany is what gave her a love for travel and adventure. She went parasailing in Mexico on her 60th birthday, bungee jumping in New Zealand for her 65th birthday and hot air ballooning for her 80th birthday. She also walked a mile on the Great Wall of China, sailed 5 nights on the Yangtze River and went zip lining in Chile. She's been trail riding on a camel in Australia, an elephant in Zambia and an ostrich in South Africa. She travelled to every U.S. state and visited 5 continents. But she always said her best adventure was being married to the same loving and wonderful husband, Norman DeLong, for 67 years. Barbara was a proud member of "The Sunshine Girls" all graduates of Decatur Girls' High class of '51. Their friendships extended over 70+ years and were a foundation for a lifetime of bridge, laughter, and adventures. She loved bridge, bunko, birthday celebrations and the beach. She loved socializing with her friends and neighbors who helped keep her young. She was predeceased by her son, Steven Terry DeLong, and grandson, Colton Daniel Hudson. She is survived by her husband, Norman DeLong, her 3 daughters, Audrey DeLong (Bob Hudson), Bonnie Kimmey (Jim), and Beverly Knoechel (Walt); grandchildren, Hunter James Hudson, Sydney Lara Knoechel, and Grant Miles Knoechel; sisters, Nancy Fischer and Joan Sallenger (Ken), a niece and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 2, 6:00-8:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons, North Decatur Rd. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3 at 11:00 AM at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 5801 Hugh Howell Rd, Stone Mountain, 30087. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019