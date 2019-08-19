|
|
DEMPSEY (STEPHENS), Barbara Jean Barbara Jean Stephens Dempsey, affectionately known by all who loved her as "Bob" and "Mom", age 86, of Canton, passed away August 16, 2019. Barbara was born in Roswell, GA to the late Grady and Nola Stephens in 1933. She proudly served the Fulton County School System cooking in the lunchroom, where she kept an eye on her two rowdy sons Steve and Keith, and later took a job as a bus driver on the advice of her pediatrician Dr. Jesse after her daughter Connie came along. Over her 35 years of service, Barbara touched the lives of countless students with her smile, kind words and warm hugs. She loved to read, embroider and cook; and was famous for her pound cake, chocolate delight, mac-n-cheese and cornbread dressing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 64 years, Benny "Ray" Dempsey, her sisters, Elizabeth "Lat" Jinks and Cloe Mae Conner; grandson, Robert Keith Jinks; granddaughter Sherry Jinks; nephew William "Bill" Jinks; and grandniece Lisa Jinks. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Connie Dempsey, of Canton; sons, Stephen (Barbara W.) Dempsey, and Keith (Kathy) Dempsey, both of Cumming; grandchildren, Mitch Dempsey, Jessica Dempsey Tullar, Ashley Dempsey, Shannon Payne, Pam Trotter, Wanda Blackwell, Leah Bellino, and Nathan Bellino; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister inlaw, Yvonne Dempsey Rogers; cousins Hilda Hinson, Pat Williams, Jerry Castleberry and Shirley Weaver; niece Freda Horseman; longtime family friend, Toria Bellino; two grandnieces, Vickie Lynn Rogers and Kim Hanes, and grand-nephew, Kyle Copeland; her beloved cat, Booty, and dog, Peanut. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, 8/20, 2:00 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Rev. Bud Sutton and Rev. Josh Newberry officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, 8/19, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the funeral home. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara Jean Stephens Dempsey, please visit our Sympathy Store. Or, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cherokee County Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2019