DEVLIN, Barbara Barbara Devlin, beloved friend, devoted parishioner and ardent patriot, died May 29, 2019, at the age of 80. In 1960, Barb received a B.S. degree in Physical Education, taught briefly, then joined the Women's Army Corps in 1966 as a first lieutenant. In 1969, as a Captain, she volunteered for Vietnam and was assigned to the Long Bien Depot Stock Control Division. Having received outstanding commendations, Barb was then assigned to the Army Logistics Division of the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon. She retired in 1986 as a lieutenant colonel. Her Army medals include the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Barb is best known for her dedication to her church, Christ Covenant/Decatur UCC. Her acts of kindness were unparalleled. Barb Devlin embodied the Winston Churchill adage: "We make a life by what we give." Hers indeed was a remarkable one. The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, June 29, 9:30 a.m. at Honey Creek Woodlands, Conyers, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019
