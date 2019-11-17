|
|
GIBSON (DORWARD), Barbara Barbara Dorward Gibson age 91 of Decatur, GA passed away November 12, 2019. A native of Waterville, Maine, she was the daughter of the late David and Marian Dorward and the widow of Dr. Arthur Vann Gibson. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Georgia with an AB degree in Psychology and received her master's and Specialist degrees from George Peabody College. She did graduate work at Iowa State College, Columbia and Georgia State. Mrs. Gibson taught special education in the Fulton County School System for forty years. She designed teaching aids and toys for physically handicapped, blind and multi-handicapped children and published three manuals for their construction and use. Following her retirement, Mrs. Gibson became part of the Feed the Children Medical Team and made twenty nine mission trips over a ten year period. She was a volunteer at the Alzheimer's Association and she also volunteered at Hospice Atlanta from 1998 to 2010. She received the Andrew Carlos Volunteer award in 2001 and in 2004 the Atlanta Falcons Community Quarterback Award, receiving a grant of $10,000.00 donated to Hospice Atlanta. Mrs. Gibson was a member of Decatur Presbyterian Church. She is survived by step daughters Mary Gibson Cox and Vann Gibson Shackelford; numerous cousins and many special friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 17, 2019