EMBRY, Barbara Barbara Louise Rabun Embry, 84, of Chamblee, GA passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Barbara was born March 6, 1935 in Stapleton, GA, daughter of the late Lee Walton Rabun and Louise Waller Rabun. She graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta, and then graduated from Mercer University in Macon, GA, with a degree in Education. At Mercer, she played on the Women's Basketball Team, and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She then taught at Skyland Elementary School in Dekalb County and later owned and operated a bookstore in Embry Hills Shopping Center, called the Art and Book Cove. Barbara loved arts and crafts and especially painting with water colors. As a member of the Embry Hills United Methodist Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a breast cancer survivor, who will be remembered as a beautiful and sweet southern Christian woman, and a great wife and mother. She was married for 52 years to the late Theo Donald Embry. She is survived by hers sons and daughters-in-law, Robin and Suzanne Embry, Kelly and Jenny Embry, and Jay W. Embry; grandchildren, Katie Ellen Embry and Sean Patrick Connolly; sisters-in-law, Marlene Embry, Marjorie Embry Dermer, and Barbara C. Rabun; several nieces and nephews; and a cousin, who was like a daughter, Susan A. White; and many other treasured family members. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. R. Hannah Garrett Johnson. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , Breast Cancer Association ( ) or the (41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or ). Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home. www.asturner.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 11, 2019