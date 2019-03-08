HALL, Barbara Fisher Barbara Fisher Hall, born on June 24, 1944 to Ralph and Ruth Fisher, filled her life with challenging work, good books, interesting people, and laughter. A graduate of Skidmore College, she was one of only four women to enter Harvard Business School in 1966. Barbara began her career in the Mortgage Department at National Bank of Detroit where she met her future husband, Richard Hall. When Barbara and Richard had three elementary age children, they decided to pursue small-town life in order to spend more time as a family. The family moved to Sewanee, Tennessee where Barbara served as the Director of Financial Aid, Career Services, and Institutional Research at the University of the South. In 1986, after a move to Atlanta, Barbara took a position at NEC Corporation of America. She then realized that she truly loved working in higher education and worked briefly at the College Board as a regional trainer and the Atlanta College of Art as Director of Enrollment Management. Georgia Tech approached her in 1991 to become their first Associate VP for Enrollment Services where she led the Offices of Admissions, Financial Aid, the Registrar, Career Services, Special Programs, and Student Information Systems. Barbara joined New York University (NYU) in 2003 as Associate Provost for Enrollment Management responsible for Undergraduate Admissions, Financial Aid, and Study Abroad. She retired in 2013 and returned home to work as a consultant and enjoy time with her grandchildren: Charles, Elisabeth, Foster and Alexandria Walton. She was the proud mother to Chris and Julie Hall, Ben Hall and LeeAnn Lands, and Charles and Gretchen Hall Walton. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas Fisher, and her sister, Susan Fisher and her devoted husband of 51 years, Richard Hall. They will remember her as quick to smile, sharp of wit, and always ready to share a good joke. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary