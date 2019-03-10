FREDERICKSON, Barbara Barbara Collier Frederickson, 74, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away at home on March 4, 2019 after a brief fight with cancer. Barbara was born on May 19, 1944 in Florence, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, William James Collier and Emily Collier Antle, and stepfather Jordan Antle. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Gordon Frederickson of Atlanta, son Bryan Collier Frederickson and his wife Angela Vanzant Frederickson, grandchildren Spencer Thomas, Anna Collier and Jane Claire Frederickson of Houston, Texas, and brother Ingram Collier of Florence. Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Coffee High School in Florence and attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and also spent time working in art galleries and as a talented interior designer. Barbara greatly enjoyed adventure, and traveled extensively throughout the years with family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at the Embry Hills United Methodist Church at 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.asturner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary