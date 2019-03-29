Services
Barbara Fuller JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Barbara Fuller Homegoing Celebration Services for Barbara Fuller Johnson, of 2329 Rhinehill Road, S.W., will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019; 11:00 A.M. at Fuller Memorial Tabernacle FBH, 269 Fairburn Road, N.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Elder Henry Cobb, Pastor, Bishop P.L. Frazier, Senior Bishop, Officiant, and Bishop Johnny Davis, Eulogistt. The remains will be placed in state at 9:30 A.M. Interment South-View Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening (Friday) at the chapel from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. She is survived by her son, Paul James Johnson, Jr.; two grandchildren, Brandon Johnson (Ashley) and Renota Johnson; two great grandchildren, Madisen and Macyn Johnson; a loving God daughter, Shirlene Simmons; special friend, Jackie B. Powell; special aunt, Betty Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019
