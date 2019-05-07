Services
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 914-8833
GEORGE, Barbara Mrs. Barbara George, 83 of Locust Grove, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born December 10, 1935 in Atlanta to the late John and Dorothy Verner Morrison. Barbara was a professional thrift store shopper and yard sale hunter. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Locust Grove. Mrs. George is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Calvin George, Sr.; children: Calvin (Terri) George, Jr. and John (Ramona) George; grandchildren: Kristen (Hunter) Parker, Candace (Johnny) Slauson, Ashley George and Andrew George. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with a chapel service at 1:00 P.M.. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Kenny Heath officiating. Those desiring may send contributions in her grandson's name, Andrew George, to the Hydrocephalus Association. Haisten Funerals and Cremations. (770) 914-8833.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019
