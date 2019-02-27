GRAY, Barbara Jean Jean Gray, 84, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 in a Gainesville, Georgia hospital. Jean was a native of Atlanta, Georgia and lived in Palm Harbor, Florida before moving to Hayesville in January 2000. She was a secretary at Curlew Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida for ten years, retiring in 1996. Jean was very active in Granny's Attic Thrift Store and was a member of the truett Memorial First Baptist Church in Hayesville. She was the daughter of the late George Ivey and Emma Ruth Miles Callaway. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Gerald Cook. Surviving are her husband, Samuel Dent Gray; a daughter, Sally Ann DiMiceli and husband, Greg of Pueblo, Colorado; a son, Jeffrey Allan Cook and wife, Kathy of Hayesville; a sister, Betty Webb of Roswell, Georgia; and six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the truett Memorial First Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Foster and Troy Long officiating. The interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ben Smith, Tommy Evans, Donald Reott, Steven Cook, Greg DiMiceli, John McLaughlin, and William Oberhaus. The family will receive friends from 12-1:45 Friday afternoon at the truett Memorial First Baptist Church prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Barbara Jean Gray to the truett Children's Home, 75 West Vineyard Lane, Hayesville, NC 28904. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary