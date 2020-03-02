Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
City of Atlanta Municipal Court Rotunda
150 Garnett Street, SW
Atlanta, GA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ben Hill United Methodist Church
2099 Fairburn Rd.
Atlanta, GA
HARRIS, Barbara Ann The Honorable Barbara Ann Harris, Senior Judge of Atlanta Municipal Court, answered the call from her Master on Monday, February 24, 2020. The Rites of Passage Ceremony (viewing) will be begin Friday, March 6, at the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, at 10 AM to 4 PM followed by the Wake Service and viewing on Friday, March 6, 6 to 8 PM, at the City of Atlanta Municipal Court Rotunda, 150 Garnett Street, SW., Atlanta, GA 30303. Final Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 11 AM, Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331. ALFONSO DAWSON MORTUARY. 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2020
