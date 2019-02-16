Resources
HARVEY, Barbara Rose On Saturday, Nov. 17 2018, Barbara Rose Harvey of Decatur GA passed away from complications of ALS, at age 71. Born in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Florence and Paul Harvey and raised in Quincy, Illinois, she graduated from Quincy College and began teaching. She moved to Atlanta in 1979 . Barbara self-trained as a bicycle mechanic, and opened Dancer's Bicycle Shop in Little Five Points, specializing in woman's bikes. Later she worked with a nonprofit advocating for disability access in houses. Beginning in 1996, she helped found a co-housing community, East Lake Commons, where she still resided at the time of her death. Barbara Rose was known for her love of the outdoors, environmental issues, trains, poetry, qi gong, architecture and all her many loving friends. She is survived by her partner Maclare, her longtime friend Eleanor, her sister Susan and her brother Paul.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2019
