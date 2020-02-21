Services
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hasty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Hasty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Hasty Obituary
HASTY, Barbara The life of Barbara Mackey Hasty will be celebrated at noon, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta. Rev. William D. Watley, PhD., Senior Pastor. Rev. Dr. Priscilla Adams, officiant and eulogist. In 2015, Barbara Hasty retired as Assistant to the Dean of Students at Emory University. She had numerous civic and cultural interests and was active in various ministries at St. Philip. Barbara Mackey Hasty passed peacefully February 10. Those who cherish her memory include her children, grandchildren, other relatives, friends, and colleagues. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive SE (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -