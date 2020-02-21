|
HASTY, Barbara The life of Barbara Mackey Hasty will be celebrated at noon, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta. Rev. William D. Watley, PhD., Senior Pastor. Rev. Dr. Priscilla Adams, officiant and eulogist. In 2015, Barbara Hasty retired as Assistant to the Dean of Students at Emory University. She had numerous civic and cultural interests and was active in various ministries at St. Philip. Barbara Mackey Hasty passed peacefully February 10. Those who cherish her memory include her children, grandchildren, other relatives, friends, and colleagues. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive SE (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020