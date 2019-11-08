|
|
HOWARD, Barbara Denney Barbara Denney Howard, age 85, a resident of Gwinnett County since 1973, moved safely to her heavenly home on November 7, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Simpsonwood United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners, followed by a brief reception in the Howard Family Center. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Howard was born May 17, 1934 in Chattanooga, TN, to the late James Bradley Denny and Barbara Bush Hamill. She was a life long Methodist and a charter member of the Simpsonwood United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners, GA. She graduated from Chattanooga High, Chattanooga TN. Affectionately known as a trail blazer and maverick, she and her husband were co-founders of Suzanna's Kitchen in 1961, originally founded in Atlanta. Currently, there are 2 plants operating in Gwinnett County and a new plant under construction, also in Gwinnett. Mrs. Howard finished out her career as President and then continued to enjoy an extra busy and full retirement life! Many charities and non-profit organizations and were a part of Barbara's life, including her church (Simpsonwood Methodist), Rainbow Village, The Community Foundation, The Gwinnett Hospital Foundation, Aurora Theater and many years of involvement with the Gwinnett Chapter of the . Though there numerous awards throughout the years, in 2013 the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce named her Gwinnett Citizen of the Year and in 2018, Gwinnett Medical Foundation awarded her the prestigious Legacy Award. Mom had many favorite lines and sayings that she actually lived by! She would say, "Look good, feel good!", "You only die once, you live everyday!". She truly faced everyday with great fortitude, joy and enthusiasm! Mrs. Howard passionately & deeply loved her family, friends and local community and had a thriving & growing walk with Christ. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Henry G. Howard, son Hank Howard and granddaughter, Brandi Burley. She is survived by her son, Brad Howard and his wife, Jodi of Berkley Lake; daughters, Ann (Betsy) Howard of Johns Creek and Beverly Hogan and her husband, Mark of Charlotte, NC.; grandchildren, great grandchildren: Catherine & Kristi Howard, Justin, Brianna and Margot Lamb, ; Gracie & Malcomn Mitchell; Mark & Haley Hogan, Wesley, Kiersten & Jack Hogan, Laura, Eric and Lena Fritz, and David Hogan; sisters, Beverly Gilbert of Chattanooga, TN, Mimi Lowrey of Chattanooga, TN and Nancy Moore of Cedar Bluff, AL; And her BFF, Katie Johnson Barrett. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make contributions in her memory can do so to: Rainbow Village in Duluth, GA or Simpsonwood United Methodist Church, 4500 Jones Bridge Circle, Norcross, GA 30092 (770) 441-2181. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019