VERNER (JONES), Barbara Barbara entered her glorious eternal life on Sunday morning December 8, 2019. After a full life and a 58 year loving marriage to Harold, she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Barbara was an energetic, hardworking, generous, sociable and funny lady. She had the gift of servanthood which she exercised to the fullest until a brief illness ended this life. She retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. as the executive secretary to the regional manager. Barbara and Harold were both members of the Crusaders Sunday School Class of First Baptist Atlanta. She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-laws Linda and John Pennington and Glancy and Richard Dunn, her niece Lenora D. Kirwan (Kevin) and nephew Rick Dunn (Susan) and great-nephew, Owen. Services for Barbara will be held at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Cremaotry, Peachtree Corners on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:30 PM with Dr. Scott Downing officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Belmont Village of Johns Creek, Agape Hospice and A Hand to Hold Home Care Service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to a "In Loving Memory of Barbara". On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019