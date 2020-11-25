1/
Barbara Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JORDAN, Barbara Jean

On November 18, 2020 Barbara J. Jordan of Atlanta, GA was freed from a body, exhausted from a difficult battle with cancer and is finally at peace. Family and friends are invited to the viewing held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11 AM. Services are for immediate family only and can be streamed on the Fountain of Life Christian Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate you donate to Southwest Christian Care, the non-profit hospice organization that lovingly aided in the time transition.

Online donations at www.swchristiancare.org. Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5755 Mallory Road
College Park, GA 30349
7708922808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved