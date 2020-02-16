|
|
KIEFER-KONOW, Barbara Barbara Ann Kiefer-Konow, 82, of Atlanta, passed Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Barbara was born May 2, 1937 in New York City. She married George S. Kiefer on July 5, 1958 and in 1960 they relocated to Atlanta where she was a homemaker and raised their three children. Barbara was involved in many church activities at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. One of her gifts was a beautiful singing voice which she used in church choirs throughout her life. She enjoyed attending Sunday School and was a longtime member of Presbyterian Women's Circle 2 and also served as Moderator of Presbyterian Women for several years. In 1982, she and George moved to Shelter Island, NY and then relocated in 1984 to Asheville, NC where she was an active member of 1st Presbyterian Church, the Asheville Garden Club and participated in various mission programs in the community. They relocated back to the Atlanta area in 1998. Barbara was a wonderful, loving caregiver to both her parents, and also her husband George, who died in 2002. Soon after, she once again began using her musical talent of piano and singing to bring joy to many older adults living in senior communities. In 2014, Barbara re-connected with her childhood friend, George Konow of Redding, CT, and on July 27 that same year, they were married. Together they enjoyed 5 years of traveling, and dividing time between homes in Connecticut, Atlanta and Lake Hartwell. Survivors include her husband; daughters, Priscilla Hammond (Hank) of Leesburg, GA and Georgia Gunter (John) of Atlanta and son Jonathan Kiefer (Wendy) of Lawrenceville; sister Carolyn Denning (Richard) of Shelter Island, NY; four grandchildren, Jennifer Zamudio (Felipe), Zachary Hammond (Mindy) of Leesburg, GA; Elizabeth Kiefer and Amanda Kiefer of Atlanta; 3 great-grandchildren, Hutson Hammond, Anna Ruth Hammond, and Rafael Zamudio; nephew, Nicholas Denning of New York City and cousins Cindy Muller of Atlanta, Patricia Livingston of Sarasota, FL. and George's children Sharon Jennings (Brian) of Gloucester, VA and Gary Konow of Danbury, CT. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11 AM, in the Sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, followed by a reception/visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her name to the Caring Hands Fund, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, 301 E. Screven St., Quitman, GA 31643, or to First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St., NW, Atlanta 30309.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020