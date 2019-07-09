BRANNON, Barbara Lee Barbara Lee Brannon of Roswell, GA, (Fluffy to her northern childhood friends), 71, finally lost her five?year battle with Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer, on Wednesday evening July 3, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Cumming. She is the daughter of Marie and the late Jim Lewallen, and has one sister, Cindy Morey. She is survived by her husband of nearly 35 years, Ben Brannon and the following: son Scott & Shelia Brannon, son Erik & Katie Brannon, grandchildren Madison & Miles, mother Marie Lewallen, sister Cindy and Tom Morey, several nieces and nephews, including the late Jessica Morey Ray, brother-in-law Randall and Leslie Brannon, sister-in-law Holly & Frank Gilkeson. She had a lifelong career as an office manager for various doctors and dentists in the north metro area. She had a lifetime passion for traveling the world with her husband Ben. She spent the last 12 years of her life adoring her two grandchildren Madison & Miles. A memorial service will beheld Tuesday, July 9 at Southcare Cremation & Funeral , 22S Curie Dr., Alpharetta, with visitation at 1:00 PM and the service at 2:00 PM. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 9, 2019