Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
6175 Campbellton Rd. SW
Atlanta, GA
HUGHES, Barbara Lee Celebration of Life service for Rev. Barbara Lee Hughes will be Monday, February 18, 2019, 1:00pm, Delta sorority service at 11:30 am, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW Atlanta, GA, Reverend Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor, Eulogist. Viewing, Sunday, 10am-7pm, Alfonso Dawson Mortuary 3000 MLK Jr. Dr. Atlanta. Loving survivors: husband, James Hughes, daughter, Leisle Moody, son, Bishop Vanable Moody II.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019
