1/
Barbara Manning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANNING (HAMPTON), Barbara Joe Barbara Joe (Hampton) Manning, age 82, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Harlan County, Kentucky. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents J. L. and Ruby (Slagle) Hampton; husband of 42 years Richard Manning; and brother Jim Hampton. She will be greatly missed by her sons William Manning (Carol) and Matthew Manning (Susan); daughters Melanie Lawson (Charles) and Lisa Upton (Allen); brother Douglas Hampton; sister Alice Gross; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Barbara was born on June 23, 1938. She was a member of the Women's Church Circle at Buford Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed spending time reading, cooking, playing bridge, and studying her Bible. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to Agape Hospice Care of N. GA, 575 Old Norcross Rd., Lawrenceville, GA 30046; or Buford Presbyterian Church, c/o Coffee Klatch, 1242 Buford Hwy., Sugar Hill, GA 30518. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
201 Morningside Dr.
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 945-9999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved