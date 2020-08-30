1/1
Barbara McCloud
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCLOUD, Barbara Mrs. Barbara "June" Daniel McCloud, age 73, of Douglasville, GA, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born June 2, 1947 in Dalton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. George Washington Daniel and the late Mrs. Frankie Estelle Martin Daniel. Mrs. McCloud worked for and retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution Newspaper as an Advertising Sales Representative after 33 years of employ. She loved reading, travelling, country music and watching Charles Stanley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCloud was preceded in death by her sister, Georgie Daniel. She is survived by her husband, Jack Thomas McCloud of Douglasville; her daughters and son-in-law, Alice and Christopher Swann of Douglasville and Jaclyn McCloud of Villa Rica; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Gwen Garrett and Tony Herison of Blairsville, Alice Daniel and Howell Boone of Copper Hill, Tennessee and Gloria and Rick Corbin of Blairsville; her brothers and sister-in-law, Wayne Daniel of Copper Hill, Tennessee and Joseph and Leanne Daniel of Jasper; five grandchildren, Caitilen and Robert Reed, Victoria Swann, Payton Swann, Rafael McCloud and Kayla White, and Phillip Quinterro; great-grandchildren, Jacobi Reed, R.J. Reed, David Reed, Kadence Reed. In accordance with Mrs. McCloud's wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home
2189 Midway Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
(770) 942-2311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved