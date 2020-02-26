|
MCDERMOTT (WENTZ), Barbara Ann Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She spent her life loving and serving others. She invested time volunteering at schools, nursing homes, taping audible books for the blind and gardening at public facilities including the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Barbara graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Elementary Education and while there served as a President of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Following college she was a teacher and a homemaker. She is survived by her adoring husband of 69 years, her 4 daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She will always remain a hero to our family. She focused on others more than herself all the days of her full life. Barb celebrated the successes of others and strongly supported them through hardship. Mom had a witty sense of humor and loved to laugh. While she will be missed dearly, we look forward to seeing her again one day soon. A private memorial service was held at the Advantage Funeral Home in Lilburn, GA on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2020