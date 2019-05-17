Resources More Obituaries for Barbara McLELLAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara McLELLAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers McLELLAN, Barbara Brady Barbara Brady McLellan died peacefully at home on May 11, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Barbara was born on January 2, 1930. The daughter of the late Mabel Raith Brady, she was raised in Paragould, Arkansas and graduated from Paragould High School. She attended the University of Arkansas where she was affiliated with Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She received her B.S. degree from the University of Alabama and completed medical record library science at Duke University Hospital, then went on to work as a registered record librarian at Emory University. She married the love of her life, John "Jack" Kane McLellan, in 1955. Barbara was a homemaker, raising their three daughters in a home filled with love, laughter and faith. When they were in college, Barbara worked for Dean Witter in Clearwater, Florida. She obtained her securities license and worked for several years as a sales assistant. She later received her realtor's license and enjoyed a 20 year career in real estate in the Clearwater area. Barbara was strong and spunky, outspoken and opinionated, loving and loyal. Her many happy memories often became entertaining (and occasionally, embellished) stories, which she loved to share with everyone. Among her favorites were those of the "the Dwarfs:" as Dopey, she was the youngest of seven best friends who remained close through their high school years and the many years thereafter. Her circle of friends grew immensely as Barbara was an active Pi Beta Phi almuna in every city she lived. She played the piano and tennis, she cooked for her family and friends, she traveled when she had the opportunity. Simply put, she loved life, in spite of its hard moments. She lost an infant son, she survived lung cancer yet through it all, her indomitable spirit for life was contagious and will be remembered fondly by her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jack, Barbara was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Joseph, and her brother, Charles Brady. Survivors include her daughters: Karan (Andy) Stockett, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Barbara "Babs" (Jeff) Herman, Roswell, Ga.; Jean (John) Brennan, Burr Ridge, Ill.; nine grandchildren: Ashley (Zach) Hurst, Keely (Stephen) Hungate, Clay Stockett, Sara Stockett, John Herman, Brady Herman, Courtney Herman, Kelly (Geoff) Powell and Jack Brennan; and three great-grandchildren: Jackson and Beckham Hurst and Lassiter Hungate. The family wishes to give special thanks to Barbara's wonderful caregivers, Iris Petty and Claudette McKarkle , whose kindness and generosity have been a blessing to all of her family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Roswell, with Father Jorge Carranza officiating. The burial will be immediately following at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home (760 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315) or a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries