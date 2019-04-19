MITCHELL, Barbara Barbara Wilkinson Mitchell, 95, passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2019. She was always smiling, even as she struggled with Alzheimer's these last few years. She was born on Dec. 9th, 1923 in Atlanta to Boyce and Ruby Wilkinson. She attended Girl's High in Decatur and later trained in Milledgeville as an x-ray technician. She subsequently worked in radiology in Brunswick and Atlanta, with over 20 years at Egleston Children's Hospital. Barbara was a long-time member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was an accomplished violinist and golfer and enjoyed raising Cocker Spaniel puppies and cultivating roses. For many years, she was an active member of Roxboro Valley and loved swimming laps. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Harold J. Mitchell, and her sister, Winifred Hausmann. She is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Anne (Joe) and Linda (Jeffrey,) and three grandchildren, Evan and Kira Hynes and Dylan Diamond. The family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel. Interment will take place at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA immediately following the service. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary