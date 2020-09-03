1/
Barbara Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONTGOMERY, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Montgomery, 71, of Atlanta went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Barbara is survived by her Sister, Mary Montgomery Gibson, her Brother-In-Law, Craig Gibson, and many loving Aunts, Cousins and Friends. Graveside Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, with Reverend Larry Burgess officiating. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved