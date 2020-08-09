1/1
Barbara Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Barbara Bierly Noted Local artist, Barbara Moore was born in 1926 in Philadelphia and passed away July 23, 2020 at the age of 93. She received her BFA from Moore College of Art and Design. Barbara leaves 4 children, Marion Kendall, Marietta, Merrie Wilner Jacksonville, Lester Moore, III Paraguay, Michael Moore, Montpelier Vermont along with eight grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Barbara continued her work as an artist throughout her life. She participated, judged and won awards for numerous shows. She was instrumental in promoting the arts through her work in Arts Councils in Georgia and Alabama as well as through her teaching of adults and children. Barbara was nominated for the Georgia Governors' Art Award in 1981. No service is planned at this time. Barbara will be inurned at the United States Naval Academy with her husband of more than 50 years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved