Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNN, Barbara B'Lynn Munn (Barbara Lynn Powers), age 58, did not know the meaning of the word "impossible" but, impossibly, she is gone. B'Lynn was wholly devoted to her children and her many rescue animals at Yodelling Goat Farm in Berryville, VA. She was a member of the Baha'i Faith, an avid fan of Atlanta blues music, and a tireless advocate for those affected by brain cancer or seeking to adopt children. There was always a place at her table for a mother's love and a home-cooked meal for anybody she met. B'Lynn passed on June 3, 2020, preceded by her son, Stefan and her brother, Billy Joe. She is survived by her children, Jessica, Victoria, Michael, and Melyssa, and her husband Garth. Services will be private.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.
