MURRAY, Barbara Lovinggood Barbara Lovinggood Murray passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Barbara leaves behind her loving husband Walter L. Murray and her daughters Lynda Murray-Blair (Marlow) and Lisa Pinkston (Dell) and her grandchildren Johnathan Blair , Reed Blair, Andrew Pinkston and Dorian Pinkston. Barbara was educated in the Atlanta Public School System. She graduated from Henry McNeil Turner High School and Clark College. At Clark, she was head majorette and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Barbara excelled academically and was a very well-known and likeable person. She was always creative, intelligent and curious. Her life-long hobbies were painting, knitting and poetry. After graduating from Clark College, she taught in the Atlanta Public School system for over 30 years. Barbara inspired many students to pursue careers in French and other foreign languages. She excelled, receiving numerous accolades (Teacher of the Year, Star Teacher and so on) throughout her career. Barbara believed in excellence and lifelong learning. In her early 60s, Barbara joined the United States Peace Corps as a French teacher for students in Armenia at the University of Yerevan. After her service in the Peace Corp, Barbara volunteered as a translator for the Algerian delegation during the 1996 Olympics after which Barbara resumed her teaching duties until she retired in 2002. Following her retirement, Barbara travelled with her family, but soon endured an extended period of Alzheimer's. Her grace and resilience during this time reflected her character and strength. We will miss her greatly. A public viewing will take place on Thursday May 28, 2020 (from 1:00-6:00 PM) and a private celebration of life service will take place Friday May 29, 2020 both at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Interment Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020