NEUSTADT, Barbara Barbara Scott Neustadt, "Scottie", 82, peacefully passed away on June 11th, 2019 in Decatur, Georgia. Barbara Neustadt was born in Raleigh, North Carolina to William Morton Scott and Blanche Ann Ledford Scott on October 25, 1936. She graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina and The Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida in the 1956. Barbara Neustadt began her creative career at the Savannah Morning News Paper in Savannah, Georgia. She was an Art Director at Belk's Department Store in Macon, Georgia. She was chief Art Director at Maas Brother's Department Store in Tampa, Florida. She was a creative consultant and graphic designer at Rich's Corporate Department Stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Barbara concluded her successful creative career as an independent Graphic Designer in Willington, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida before retiring to Decatur, Georgia. As per Barbara's request, there will be no service. Her ashes are to be returned to the ocean near Ringling. If you wish you may celebrate Barbara Neustadt's life by contributing to her favorite charity, . "Creativity is a wild mind and a disciplined eye." ----Dorothy Parker