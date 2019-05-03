Services
Barbara Payne Obituary
PAYNE, Barbara Barbara Houfek Payne, 74, of Duluth, died April 26, 2019. Mrs. Payne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard W. Payne, Jr.; sons, Richard W. Payne, III and Robert Payne (Stephanie); and grandchildren, Rex, Stroud, Chip, Patrick and Emma Payne. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4 to 6 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Mass with a reception following the Mass will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 1700 Buford Hwy., Duluth, GA 30097. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
