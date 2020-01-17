|
PIERCE, Barbara Jeanne Memorial Services celebrating the life of Barbara Jeanne Pierce, age 69, will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 PM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Interment: Private. Her memories will be cherished by many loved ones and dear friends. Please express condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020