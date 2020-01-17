Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Pierce Obituary
PIERCE, Barbara Jeanne Memorial Services celebrating the life of Barbara Jeanne Pierce, age 69, will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 PM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Interment: Private. Her memories will be cherished by many loved ones and dear friends. Please express condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -