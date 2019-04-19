|
|
PLAUTH, MD, Barbara G. Barbara passed away on March 25, 2019 after a long illness in Stanford, CA. She is survived by William H Plauth Jr, her husband of 57 years, her children Nancy and Bill III, her grandchildren Grace, Samuel, Christopher, Ella, and Tess, and her sisters Margaret Gaines of Scotia, NY and Anna Schubert of Richmond, MA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, 100 Caja Del Rio Road, Santa, Fe, NM 87507. Phone 505-983-4309.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019