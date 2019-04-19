Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Plauth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Plauth M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Plauth M.D. Obituary
PLAUTH, MD, Barbara G. Barbara passed away on March 25, 2019 after a long illness in Stanford, CA. She is survived by William H Plauth Jr, her husband of 57 years, her children Nancy and Bill III, her grandchildren Grace, Samuel, Christopher, Ella, and Tess, and her sisters Margaret Gaines of Scotia, NY and Anna Schubert of Richmond, MA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, 100 Caja Del Rio Road, Santa, Fe, NM 87507. Phone 505-983-4309.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.