Barbara Rivenbark

RIVENBARK, Barbara Barbara A. Rivenbark, Decatur, GA, age 94 passed away June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother. She is survived by Hollie Johnson, niece and Georgia L. Jennings, grandniece of Decatur, GA. She retired from BellSouth Telephone Co. after over forty-two years service in NC and GA. Remains are being donated to Emory School of Medicine. No services are planned. Memorials may be made to the charity of choice