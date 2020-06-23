Barbara Rivenbark
RIVENBARK, Barbara Barbara A. Rivenbark, Decatur, GA, age 94 passed away June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother. She is survived by Hollie Johnson, niece and Georgia L. Jennings, grandniece of Decatur, GA. She retired from BellSouth Telephone Co. after over forty-two years service in NC and GA. Remains are being donated to Emory School of Medicine. No services are planned. Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 23, 2020.
