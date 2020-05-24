|
|
ROBERTS, Barbara Mrs. Barbara Allen (Bobbie) Roberts, age 89, of Smyrna, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 21, 2020. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and then later King Springs Baptist Church. She was retired from Acousti Engineering with 20 plus years of service. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dana and Richard Thornton, Susan and Jay Rogers, Terry and Melissa Roberts, and Allen and Tracy Roberts; sister, Catherine Lovin and her husband, Bobby; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to have known her. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 25, at 11 AM, at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Jamie Auton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 AM Monday at the Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Those who desire may make contributions, in lieu of flowers, to King Springs Baptist Church, 3732 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30080 or at www.kingspring.org. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020