ROLADER, Barbara Barbara Janet Brady Rolader, age 85, of Tucker, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, on Friday, December 6, at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. Pam Woodson officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Tucker. A native of Dacula, Mrs. Rolader was retired as a cafeteria cashier from Tucker High School. She was a community caregiver to many, loved cooking and red birds and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Greg Rolader. Survivors include her husband, Herman Rolader of Tucker; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Brad Cole of Tucker; sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Louanne Rolader of Tucker and Chris and Laura Brand of Decatur; brother, Bennie Brady of Dacula; grandchildren, Andrea (Tyler) Wahl, Keri (Chris) Huminski and Allison (Craig) Hughes; great grandchildren, Scarlett Wahl and Jack Huminski; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 - 8 PM, at BIll Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019