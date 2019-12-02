|
|
SHAW, Barbara B. Barbara B. Shaw passed away at Piedmont Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019, after an extended battle with bile duct cancer. Barbara was born on August 30, 1944 in Watonga, Oklahoma to Lewis and Martha Backes. After several years, they moved to Deepwater, Missouri where Barbara attended grammar school and graduated from Deepwater High School in 1962. Shortly after graduation, Barbara relocated to Atlanta, Georgia where she spent her adulthood working in the commercial real estate business, retiring from Cauble & Company after 38 years. Atlanta was where she met the love of her life, Jerry Shaw. They enjoyed 46 years together traveling the world and spending relaxing times at their beach home in Daytona Beach, Florida. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by sisters Martha Dody and family of Deepwater, Missouri; Rose McVey and family of Independence, Missouri; brother-in-law Michael Shaw (Linda) and family of Chula Vista, California; sister-in-law Judy Wangen (Stanley) of Woodstock, Georgia. Barbara was a proud, faithful, and productive member of Christ Episcopal Church in Kennesaw, Georgia, where she served on numerous committees and boards. A Celebration Of Life will be held at 1 PM, on December 3, at Christ Episcopal Church, 1210 Wooten Lake Road NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30144. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2019