SHEARL, Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Barbara Huxley Shearl "Bobbie" passed gently from this earthly life into the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019. Born in Dumas, Texas on November 21, 1938, she moved with family to Oak Ridge, TN in the 1940's at the inception of the Manhattan Project. Moving to the Ridgedale Community at age 9 (5th grade), she attended Third Creek Elementary, graduated from Powell High School, and attended the University of Tennessee. After school, she worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company and Knoxville Paper Box before starting a career in the Mechanical Engineering Department of the University of Tennessee. Serving in several clerical staff positions, she retired after 25 years. She was a working mother, but still served her country in the Army Reserves, serving 20 years and retiring as a Master Sergeant. In 2010, after being single for several years Bobbie reconnected to a childhood friend and playmate. Don Shearl and Bobbie were married in February, 2011. Their marriage was the icing on the cake of life. Their years together being truly golden. Above all she loved and cared for others, placing her own needs behind those of loved ones. Bobbie was a faithful member of her church family which in recent years included Smithwood Baptist Church in Fountain City, TN and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville, GA. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Nonzie Huxley and her brother, Keith Huxley. She is greatly missed by her loving husband and best friend, Don Shearl; step daughter, Natalie Shearl and husband, Jon Craytor and their daughter, Madison Craytor; sisters, Norma Andrew and Mary West; sons, Randy Kennard and Kevin Kennard and his wife Leigh Ayn; grandchildren, Trevor, Sam, Grace, Rachael and Abigail Kennard; numerous nieces, nephews, family and close friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service with Rev. Allison Per-Lee officiating. Interment will follow at New Gray Cemetery. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 12, 2019