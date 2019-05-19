Services
Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home
2199 Candler Road
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 288-7015
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2648 Rex Road
Ellenwood, GA
SMALLS, Barbara J. Barbara J. Smalls, age 66 years, of Rex, Georgia, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 2:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2648 Rex Road Ellenwood, GA 30294 She leaves to cherish her memories; husband Anthony Smalls Jr., two sons Stacey Jerome Smalls (Vanita) of Clermont, FL and Anthony Smalls III (Tonya) of Lake Spivey, GA and one daughter, Telethia Renee Smalls-Proctor of Morrow, GA. Cremation Service by Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home 2199 Candler Road Decatur, GA 30032.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
