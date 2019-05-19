|
SMALLS, Barbara J. Barbara J. Smalls, age 66 years, of Rex, Georgia, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 2:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2648 Rex Road Ellenwood, GA 30294 She leaves to cherish her memories; husband Anthony Smalls Jr., two sons Stacey Jerome Smalls (Vanita) of Clermont, FL and Anthony Smalls III (Tonya) of Lake Spivey, GA and one daughter, Telethia Renee Smalls-Proctor of Morrow, GA. Cremation Service by Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home 2199 Candler Road Decatur, GA 30032.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019