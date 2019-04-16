SOUTHERLAND, Barbara Wynell Barbara Wynell Southerland, age 87, of Buford, GA and formerly of Norcross, GA passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Her first husband, Herman Crocker, and her son, Tony Crocker, preceded her in death. Mrs. Southerland is survived by her husband of ten years, Rev. Arthur Southerland; step- children, Steve and RueNell Loftin, Frankie and Celia Southerland, Don and Susan Hughes; step-grandchildren, Amy and Stanley Swain, Amanda and Doug Faulkner, Allen and Tabitha Hughes, Adam and Kim Southerland, and Andrew and Lisa Southerland; step-great grandchildren, Trey Loftin, Hannah Lynn, Tyler Summerfield, Hunter Lynn, Trevor Summerfield, Kendrick Bradbury, Kate Southerland, Molly Southerland, Anna Claire Southerland, Ethan Southerland, Case Southerland, and Rhett Southerland; her sisters-in-law,Vaudice Mulligan, Mary Nell Turner, and Ann and Jimmy Houston; along with several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Southerland was born on October 19, 1931. She was a member of West Buford Baptist Church in Buford, GA, and a long- time former member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Norcross, GA. Mrs. Southerland retired from Boyle Midway after forty-two years of service. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Frankie Southerland, Rev. Adam Southerland, Rev. Andrew Southerland, and Rev. Jerry McCormick officiating. Interment will be in the North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville, GA. The family will receive friends beginning on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary