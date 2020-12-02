1/
Barbara Spooner
SPOONER (DUNN), Barbara J. "Judy"

Mrs. Barbara J. "Judy" Dunn Spooner, age 80, of Morrow, passed away on November 27, 2020. Mrs. Spooner graduated in the Class of 1958 from Roosevelt High School. She was lifelong friends with several classmates, "The Girls" whom she had known from Kindergarten till her passing. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands; James E. Hale, Jr., Roy S. Dunn, Sr. and Wayne Spooner, and only brother: Jerry Otis Johnson. She is survived by her children; Mary Nell (Tony) Burger of Snellville, Roy S. (Sherry) Dunn, Jr. of Morrow, Randall (Connie) Dunn of Hampton, James E. (April) Hale, III of Locust Grove, Jana H. (Todd) Whitley of Barnesville; sister-in-law, Marie Johnson and Family of Lawrenceville; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11AM-1PM the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to: Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org or call 1-855-401-4897. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2020.
