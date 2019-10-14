Services
STEPHENSON, Barbara C. Barbara C. Stephenson, formerly a resident of Douglasville, GA, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019 at the age of 82. At the time of her death, she was living in Lexington, SC. Graveside services for the Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 with the Reverend Elizabeth Byrd, Associate Pastor from Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2019
