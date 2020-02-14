|
|
STEPHENSON (LOCKETT), Barbara Born Jan. 28, 1943 to Grace Webb and Silas Lockett in Atlanta, GA. Sunset Jan. 27, 2020 in Austin, TX. Barbara was a strong, independent and courageous woman. She lived her life on her own terms. She loved to read and travel. She was blessed to have 11 grandkids, 7 great grandkids, 2 great-great grandkids She was proceeded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 7 brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Gerald Harris of Desoto, TX, Grace Kelly Allen of Atlanta, GA, Deidrea Parker of Austin, TX and Tammy Amorosso of Tampa, FL. and a host of friends and family. Proverbs 31:25-27 New King James Version (NKJV) "Strength and honor are her clothing; She shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness. She watches over the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020