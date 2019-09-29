|
SWANSON, Barbara A native Atlantan, Barbara was born on July 31, 1937. With a lifelong love of mathematics and natural proficiency with numbers, Barbara knew as a young child that she was going to pursue a career in math education. Following her graduation from Roosevelt High School, she attended Vanderbilt University, earning her B.S. in Mathematics in 1959. While in college, she also had the distinction of being the first female drummer in the marching band, a title she had previously held in her high school band. Barbara entered the teaching profession in 1959 after accepting a position in the math department at Headland High School in East Point, GA. While there, she served as Cheerleading Sponsor and Junior Class Sponsor and was twice given the honor of being named Star Teacher. She departed Headland in 1965 to pursue graduate studies at the University of Tennessee on a National Science Foundation Grant, receiving her Masters Degree in Mathematics in 1967. She then went on to teach in Virginia for a year, married, and ultimately settled in the Philadelphia suburbs, where she spent 24 years as a much beloved educator at Radnor High School. During her tenure there, she was the Mathematics Department Chairperson for 12 years, as well as President and Chief Negotiator of the Radnor Township Teachers Association. Upon her retirement in 1991, Barbara returned to Atlanta to be near family. She led an active life, spending her time playing bridge, attending water aerobics class, and, once again, teaching, this time at The Westminster Schools. She passed away on September 7, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Nicholson; niece, Mary Juliet Nicholson; devoted caregiver, Vanessa Boyce; and honorary niece, Ann Mingledorff, and her family. A private graveside service was held on September 18, 2019
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019