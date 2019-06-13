|
TERRY, Barbara Celebration of life for Mrs. Barbara Usher Terry, will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy, Austell Ga 30168. Bishop: Dale C. Bronner, Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta GA 30331 404-349-3000 MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019