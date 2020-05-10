|
TINSLEY, Barbara Barbara Vaughn Tinsley passed away on May 6, 2020, while with her family, after a ten year battle with frontotemporal degeneration. She was 69-years-old. Barbara was born August 30, 1950, in Bowden, GA. As a child, Barbara only brought home A+ report cards and her brilliance led her to Emory School of Law where she graduated with the prestigious Order of the Coif. She served as an Assistant US Attorney General, then as a corporate attorney for many Atlanta based companies such as Georgia Pacific, Home Depot, and BlueLinx, where she served as General Counsel. The one refrain heard most by her daughters is "Your mom was the most brilliant person I ever knew". Not only was she whip-smart, but she also would do anything she could for others in need. In her 20's, she helped create the Douglasville Humane Society, finding families for homeless pets. When her mother retired, Barbara sent her monthly checks to cover extra expenses and took her on trips near and far. When it was below freezing in downtown Atlanta, she gave her husband's new leather gloves to a homeless man with purple fingers. If anyone needed anything and she could do something about it, she did it. Her love was greatest for her two daughters Tori and Jackie. She was the best mom ever. Period. She doted on her daughters and made sure they wanted for nothing and always felt loved beyond measure. They hope to be as good a mother to their own children as she was to them. Her love of her children was only matched by her passion for her horses. She was an avid horsewoman and loved spending time riding in the North Georgia mountains nearly every weekend. Her energy and spirit for life were boundless and only dampened by the onset of dementia. She is survived by her sisters Beverly Cavender and Vickie Johnson and their husbands Michael Cavender and Al Johnson; brother Scott Vaughn and his wife Mitchie Vaughn; daughters Jackie Kraft and Tori Tinsley and their husbands Michael Kraft and Matthew Warenzak; three grandsons Christian and Vaughn Kraft and Callan Warenzak, all whom loved her dearly and will never forget her unconditional love for them. A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held, in lieu of a service. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society, Feeding America, and the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020