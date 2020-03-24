|
TYLER, Barbara Lee Barbara Lee Tyler of Atlanta, Georgia, beloved wife of Attorney John C. Tyler died March 22, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta after a sudden illness. Barbara was born in Atlanta December 19, 1929 and lived all of her life in the Atlanta area. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Arnold Dickey of Atlanta and the late Alfred Harvey Abernethy of Johnson City, Tennessee. After graduating from North Fulton High School in 1948 she married her husband John and in time they became the proud parents of four wonderful children. She was a deeply committed Christian who truly loved the Lord and was an active member of The Church Of The Apostles from it's founding until her death and was also a volunteer in the "Leading The Way" ministry headed by Dr. Michael Youssef for many years. She was active in several Bible Studies and prayer ministries and especially loved the time she spent with the elderly at Nurse Care and Dogwood Gardens assisted living homes. She and her husband hosted a Bible Study in their home for 20 years which was one of the greatest joys of her life. A member of the Atlanta Junior League she worked at the Atlanta Speech School for 15 years. Barbara enjoyed golf and tennis and the wonderful friends she made during many years of playing in the Atlanta Women's Golf Association and the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association events. She was president of both the Cherokee Town and Country Club Women's Golf and Tennis Associations where she was a champion in women's golf and also won the Arnold Mitchell Cup at the Capital City Club. She competed in the Southern Women's Golf Tournament and other regional and city golf tournaments. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, homemaker, friend and community volunteer. She will best be remembered for her compassion and love for others and being a prayer warrior for family, friends and those in need. She was a beautiful southern belle. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, John C. Tyler, a daughter, Leigh Tyler Deas and her husband Jules Deas of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; two sons, Daniel Swift Tyler III, David C. Tyler and his wife, Ella Smith Tyler of Atlanta; (one son, William Ashley Tyler, predeceased her); two sisters, Katie Dickey Marbut of Atlanta and Aubrie Abernethy Gorney and her husband Jim of Johnson City, Tennessee; two brothers, John Alan Abernethy and his wife Sonia of Bluffton, South Carolina; and Alfred Harvey Abernethy, Jr. and his wife Diane of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jason Tyler, Natalie Tyler, Christopher Tyler, Cameron Tyler and Jules Deas, III and his wife Katey of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Jane Adell Deas, Jules Deas IV, Helen Bennet Deas, Payton Tyler, Reese Ashley Tyler and numerous nieces and nephews. One brother, Carr Bolton Abernethy predeceased her. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park with a celebration of Barbara's life memorial service to be announced later and held at the Church Of The Apostles, Atlanta, GA The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Leading The Way, PO Box 20100, Atlanta, GA 30325, Eagle Ranch 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020