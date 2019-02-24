Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
WELLS (Hambry), Barbara Jean "BJ" Mrs. Barbara ("B.J.") H. Wells departed this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was the middle daughter of William and Maxie Hambry both of whom preceded her in death. She was married to Rev. Dr. Charles E. Wells, Sr. for more than 45 years and to their union was born one son, Rev. Charles E. Wells, Jr. both of whom also preceded her in death. The celebration of this magnificent life will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00am at the Flipper Temple A.M.E. Church located at 580 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., Atlanta, GA. Prior to the funeral the Ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will have their "Ivy Beyond the Wall" service at the church at 10am. Rev. Gregory Eason will officiate and serve as eulogist. Survivors include her sister Jimmye Hambry Jolley (Dr. Samuel D. Jolley, Jr), daughter-in-law, Rev. Celeste Wells, two nieces, two nephews, five grand nephews and one grand niece.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019
