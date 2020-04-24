|
WHITAKER (INGRAM), Dr. Barbara Dr. Barbara Ingram Whitaker passed away peacefully at her residence on April 16, 2020. Born on August 20, 1932 to the late Marcus Ingram and Essie Mae Ingram, Barbara grew up in Dublin, GA and attended Spelman College at the age of 16, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology in 1952. She continued her education at Atlanta University, earning a Master of Social Work/Psychiatric Case Work Degree. She later received her Ph.D. in Education Administration from Georgia State University. Barbara was a passionate gardener, enjoying countless hours in her beautiful garden. She had a strong desire to assist young people in building a solid educational foundation. Barbara was instrumental in developing and implementing several educational programs for Atlanta Public Schools to ensure the betterment of our youth. She served as the first female African American Assistant Superintendent of the Atlanta Public Schools, the Director of Education Youth Services and Coordinator of Scholarship Builder Program for the Atlanta Urban League, Regional Administrator with the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, as well as Professor at the Atlanta University School of Social Work. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she always strived to live by the values of service and achievement that the sorority represented. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Jr.; sons, Courtney Ingram and Everett Arthur; and sister, Ann Drake. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters: Deirdre Whitaker Priester and Fawn Olivia Whitaker; her daughter-in-law, Sherrise (Courtney)Whitaker; grandson, Courtney Jamaal Whitaker; granddaughter, DeShawn Haywood; two great-grandchildren; three nieces, Crystal Drake, Angela Wood and Pamela George; one nephew, Regenold George and a host of extended family and friends. Interment will be private.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020