WOOD, Barbara Fleming Barbara Wood, aged 87, passed away in her sleep on February 7, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Barbara is survived by her two sons, James B. Wood (Karen) and Robert E. Wood (Linda) and her brother, Donald Fleming. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Bruce T. Wood and her youngest son, Richard B. Wood. Barbara was born April 29, 1932 in Salt Lake City, UT, graduated from the University of Utah and was the sorority president of Phi Mu. She met her husband not long after college and began teaching elementary school. They enjoyed snow skiing and buying their first home together. Soon Bruce took a job with the US Public Health Service and was assigned a position in Korat, Thailand. While in Thailand, she taught conversational English to Thai students and also had her children. Bruce was later transferred to Cambodia, Atlanta, Miami, the Philippines, Haiti and back to Atlanta. Barbara was a dynamic social force during these overseas assignments and kept the family unit running efficiently. In 1969, the family finally settled in Dunwoody and she remained there until 2017. Barbara worked for 25 years at Brook Run, a center for people with disabilities run by the State of Georgia. Initially, a part-time secretary, Barbara advanced to the Principal Secretary to the Clinical Director. She later became the Admissions Coordinator and ultimately, the Director for the Community Resource Unit. While at the Center, she was widely appreciated and awarded many accolades by her peers and colleagues. A career-long member of the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, she earned their Larry D. Scott Award from Southeast Region, was Chairperson of the Georgia Chapter, planned and organized meetings on regional and national levels, and had an award named after her upon retirement, given annually to the person who went the extra mile to provide exemplary service to people with disabilities. She moved to Park Springs in Stone Mountain in November, 2017 where she enjoyed the company of many friends. She was very active playing bridge and participated as much as possible in the many events held in and around the complex. She was very compassionately cared for by Regency Home Care of North Atlanta for 18 months and Sacred Journey Hospice during her final months. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Tom Wages Funeral Home, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, to be followed at noon by a Funeral Service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020