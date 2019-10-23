|
YOUNG, Barbara Joan On October 17, 2019, Sister Barbara Joan Young of Hoschton, GA passed into eternity and is now forever united with her beloved God. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Catherine (Degnan), her brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Lorine (Russo) Young. Sister Barbara was born on July 15, 1932 in Natick, Massachusetts. Following a successful career in finances, she entered the Congregation of Our Lady of the Retreat in the Cenacle (Cenacle Sisters) in 1962. All who knew Sister Barbara loved her. She was a wonderful reflection of God's love for everyone she met. She will always be remembered as a compassionate, gentle, prayerful, fun-loving woman. She was a loyal fan of the Braves from her childhood days when they were in Boston. Visitation will be at Flanigan's Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street, Buford, GA on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 PM - 8 PM. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 25, at 4 PM, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Sprout Springs Road, Flowery Branch, GA. Interment will be in the Cenacle Sisters' cemetery, Ronkonkoma, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cenacle Sisters' Ministry Fund. Thank you.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019